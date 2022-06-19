Magnolia survives Abueva exit to reassert mastery over Ginebra in Manila Clasico

TAKING CHARGE. Ian Sangalang submits his finest game of the PBA season so far.

Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon rise to the occasion as Magnolia beats Barangay Ginebra for the fourth straight time in their Manila Clasico clash

MANILA, Philippines – Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon came through for Magnolia in a gritty 89-84 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, June 19.

Sangalang submitted his finest game of the season with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks as the Hotshots ruled another Manila Clasico despite the absence of Paul Lee and the abrupt exit of Calvin Abueva.

Capitalizing on the departure of Abueva, who got ejected early in the fourth period after incurring his second unsportsmanlike foul, the Gin Kings knotted the score at 82-82 with five minutes remaining.

But Magnolia erected a win-clinching 7-2 run highlighted by a Jalalon floater and capped by a Rome dela Rosa three-pointer as it beat Ginebra for the fourth straight time dating back to the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Jalalon churned out 19 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals to fill in the void left by Lee, who sat out for the third time this conference due to back spasms.

Abueva finished with 9 points and 8 rebounds as the Hotshots improved to 2-3.

Scottie Thompson recorded 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists to show the way for the Gin Kings, who suffered their first loss after a 2-0 start.

The Scores

Magnolia 89 – Sangalang 24, Jalalon 19, Abueva 9, Corpuz 9, Wong 7, Dela Rosa 7, Barroca 6, Laput 6, Dionisio 2, Escoto 0, Ahanmisi 0.

Barangay Ginebra 84 – Tenorio 15, Thompson 13, Standhardinger 12, Caperal 11, Tolentino 10, Aguilar 9, Pringle 6, Chan 4, Pinto 4, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 26-21, 47-40, 70-61, 89-84.

– Rappler.com