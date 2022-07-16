Rain or Shine whips Terrafirma to stay in playoff hunt despite Belga, Norwood absence

STEP UP. Santi Santillan and the young players of Rain or Shine take charge against Terrafirma.

Rain or Shine notches its third straight win even without key players Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Mike Nieto, who sat out due to health and safety protocols

MANILA, Philippines – Rain or Shine bucked the absence of three key players to stay in playoff contention in the PBA Philippine Cup after a 97-82 win over Terrafirma at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, July 16.

Andrei Caracut fired 14 points on top of 5 assists to lead four players in double figures for the Elasto Painters, who missed Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, and Mike Nieto due to health and safety protocols.

But even without two of its longest tenured players in Belga and Norwood, Rain or Shine banked on its bevy of young cogs to notch its third straight win and fourth overall in 10 games.

Anton Asistio also put up 14 points, while Santi Santillan churned out 13 points and 8 rebounds as they combined for 22 points in a blistering first-half display that saw the Elasto Painters lead by as many as 30 points.

Rain or Shine tasted its biggest lead at 54-24 with less than three minutes left in the second quarter and entered the break up 59-33.

Shaun Ildefonso notched a PBA career-high of 10 points to go with 5 rebounds, while Rey Nambatac delivered 7 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, including the bucket that practically closed the comeback doors for the Dyip.

Terrafirma inched within 11 points with less than seven minutes left in the final salvo, 84-73, before Nambatac sank an acrobatic layup over two defenders to restore order for his side.

Big men Norbert Torres and Jewel Ponferada chimed in 9 points apiece in the victory.

Aldrech Ramos chalked up 21 points and 9 rebounds to show the way for the also-ran Dyip, who crashed to their 15th straight loss and remained winless this conference with a 0-10 record.

JP Calvo flirted with a triple-double with 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists in the loss.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 97 – Caracut 14, Asistio 14, Santillan 13, Ildefonso 10, Torres 9, Ponferrada 9, Demusis 8, Nambatac 7, Mamuyac 7, Clarito 3, Borboran 2.

Terrafirma 82 – Ramos 21, Gabayni 12, Camson 11, Calvo 10, Munzon 9, Cahilig 7, Mina 7, Javelona 3, Balagasay 2, Gomez de Liano 0, Tumalip 0.

Quarters: 33-18, 59-33, 78-63, 97-82.

– Rappler.com