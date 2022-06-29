TNT fends off pesky NorthPort to nail 4th straight win

GUNNER. Mikey Williams topscores anew for TNT in a gritty win over NorthPort.

Jayson Castro steadies the TNT ship amid a furious NorthPort storm as it virtually clinches a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – TNT held off a gutsy comeback stand from NorthPort to hack out a 117-112 win and stretch its winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup to four games at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 29.

Jayson Castro steadied the Tropang Giga ship amid the furious Batang Pier storm in the fourth quarter as they virtually clinched a quarterfinal berth by improving to 6-2.

Historically, six wins in the All-Filipino conference guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

Trailing by as many as 12 points with five minutes left, 93-105, NorthPort fought back and narrowed the gap to a whisker off a 17-6 run anchored by backup guard Roi Sumang.

Sumang – filling for hurt starting guard Robert Bolick – scattered 10 points during that stretch to help the Batang Pier slice their deficit to 110-111 with less than a minute remaining.

But Castro, who finished with 17 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, drained a three-pointer in the next possession and sank a free throw as TNT secured the victory.

Mikey Williams topscored anew for the Tropang Giga with 27 points on top of 7 rebounds, while Roger Pogoy chimed in 22 points 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

TNT also drew double-digit performances from Poy Erram, who chalked up 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 blocks, and Jayjay Alejandro, who netted 12 points.

Jamie Malonzo showed the way with 27 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks for NorthPort, which badly missed the presence of Bolick as it absorbed its fourth straight loss and dropped to 2-4.

Bolick injured his ankle in the first quarter and played just nine minutes, putting up 5 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Sumang delivered a double-double of 24 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds in the losing effort.

The Scores

TNT 117 – M.W illiams 27, Pogoy 22, Castro 17, Erram 17, Alejandro 12, Khobuntin 9, Heruela 7, K.Williams 2, Marcelo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Banal 0, Cruz 0.

NorthPort 112 – Malonzo 27, Sumang 24, Calma 16, Ferrer 14, Balanza 10, Ayaay 7, Santos 6, Bolick 5, Dela Cruz 1, Taha 0.

Quarters: 26-30, 55-55, 85-78, 117-112.

– Rappler.com