Overcoming health issues, Sangalang shines for Magnolia with career game

POINT BLANK. Ian Sangalang in action for the Magnolia Hotshots in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ian Sangalang submits his best game since he got sidelined by hyperthyroidism as Magnolia cools down NorthPort to get back on track in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Ian Sangalang has not lost his touch even after a career-derailing medical condition.

Sangalang submitted his best game since he got sidelined by hyperthyroidism as Magnolia cooled down red-hot NorthPort, 104-97, to get back on track in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday April 10.

Carrying the scoring cudgels for a shorthanded Hotshots crew missing forwards Rome dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio, Sangalang erupted for a career-high 32 points on a highly efficient 14-of-20 clip to go with 13 rebounds.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon, Sangalang became just the fourth player this season to record a 30-10 double-double after Santi Santillan, Arvin Tolentino, and Robert Bolick.

“I took it as a challenge and I believe that there is a reason why it happened,” said Sangalang, who sat out almost the entire Governors’ Cup last season due to the condition that speeds up the metabolism of the body.

Sangalang also dealt with hypothyroidism, which causes the metabolism to slow down.

“I’m thankful for everything that happened and I found out the answer why they happened. I’m thankful to the coaching staff, especially to coach for the trust that he gives me. I’m thankful to my teammates who uplift me.”

Scoring just 13 points in their 87-74 loss to NLEX last Saturday, Sangalang fired 14 points in the third quarter alone to help Magnolia build a 78-73 lead.

The veteran big man then poured 8 points in the fourth quarter as the Hotshots fended off the Batang Pier, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

Magnolia, meanwhile, halted its two-game skid and improved to an even 2-2.

“We know that any team in this league can beat us. Our two straight losses served as a wake-up call. Thank God we were able to bounce back even though we were missing other players,” said Sangalang.

Calvin Abueva, who sat out their defeat to the Road Warriors due to a one-game suspension he incurred for flipping off a fan, returned with aplomb as he tallied all-around numbers of 6 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

Mark Barroca also impressed across the board with 12 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 5 steals, James Laput put up 14 points and 5 rebounds, while Paul Lee and Jerrick Ahanmisi chimed in 13 points each.

Along with Abueva and Barroca, Jio Jalalon thrived as a playmaker with 5 dimes as Magnolia assisted on 31 of its 39 shots.

Rookie forward Zavier Lucero finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 steals to pace NorthPort, which fell to 4-2.

Fran Yu delivered 15 points and 4 assists in the loss, Arvin Tolentino posted 14 points, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Joshua Munzon netted 11 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals.

The Scores

Magnolia 104 – Sangalang 32, Laput 14, Ahanmisi 13, Lee 13, Barroca 12, Mendoza 7, Abueva 6, Eriobu 3, Escoto 2, Tratter 1, Jalalon 1, Murrell 0.

NorthPort 97 – Lucero 18, Yu 15, Tolentino 14, Munzon 11, Zamar 9, Navarro 9, Rosales 8, Paraiso 8, Flores 5, Calma 0, Adamos 0, Bulanadi 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 46-45, 78-73, 104-97.

– Rappler.com