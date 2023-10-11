Shorthanded TNT falls to Chiba Jets in EASL opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STALWART. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the East Asia Super League.

Although reinforced by two former NBA veterans in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller, TNT falls apart in the second half as the Japan B. League runner-up Chiba Jets coast to an 18-point win

MANILA, Philippines – TNT sputtered in the second half and absorbed a 93-75 loss to the Chiba Jets to open its East Asia Super League campaign at the Funabashi Arena in Japan on Wednesday, October 11.

Although reinforced by two former NBA veterans in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Quincy Miller, Tropang Giga fell apart in the third quarter as Chiba – the Japan B. League runner-up – cruised to the convincing 18-point victory.

The Jets held a slim 45-44 lead going into the break before they outscored TNT 26-12 in the third frame, with DJ Stephens and Ren Kanechika knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the period, to pull away for good.

Stephens finished with 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Ira Brown put up a 19-point, 12-rebound double as Chiba claimed an early lead in Group A with a 1-0 record.

Kanechika fired 18 points off the bench, all from beyond the arc.

Miller, who previously played for Converge in the PBA, paced the Tropang Giga with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Fresh from leading Jordan to a silver-medal finish in the Asian Games where they succumbed to Gilas Pilipinas in the finale, Hollis-Jefferson produced 15 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in his first game back with TNT.

Hollis-Jefferson steered the Tropang Giga to the Governors’ Cup crown last season before he got tapped by Jordan to represent the country in the FIBA World Cup and Asian Games.

Locals Glenn Khobuntin and Jayson Castro backstopped Miller and Hollis-Jefferson with 15 and 12 points, respectively, although TNT lacked help as it played without several key players.

Reigning PBA scoring champion Mikey Williams is out, the same as Roger Pogoy (health issue), Poy Erram (injury), and Calvin Oftana (rest).

The Tropang Giga gave Oftana a well-deserved break after helping the Philippines capture its first men’s basketball crown in the Asian Games since 1962.

With the EASL following a home-and-away format, TNT looks to exact revenge on the Jets when it hosts Chiba on November 1 at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna. – Rappler.com