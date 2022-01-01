Robert Bolick kicks off 2022 with engagement to new partner

NEW LOVE. Robert Bolick and Cassandara Yu get engaged just months after going public with their relationship.

'An engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance, and the beginning of an eternal love story,' writes PBA star Robert Bolick

MANILA, Philippines – NorthPort Batang Pier star Robert Bolick started off the new year with a bang after announcing his engagement to his new partner Cassandra Yu shortly after midnight on Saturday, January 1.

“They say when you start a war, you better know what you’re fighting for, and you are all I adore, because whether or not if you see it, you made everything better,” Bolick wrote on his Instagram post of the engagement.

Yu first appeared on Bolick’s social media accounts back in late October, fueling speculations that he has broken up with his longtime girlfriend, volleyball star Aby Maraño.

Maraño herself commented, “Solid naman ng vacation niyo. Hindi ko alam may bago ka na? (Your vacation is solid. I didn’t know you had someone new?)” before Bolick turned off comments entirely on his first post with Yu.

Regardless of the ensuing public backlash, Bolick pushed on with his new relationship, and is now set on tying the knot with the AirAsia flight attendant after a tumultuous two-month start.

“An engagement marks the end of a whirlwind romance, and the beginning of an eternal love story,” he wrote. “Relationships are not meant to be perfect.”

The former multi-titled San Beda star was congratulated by his peers on the engagement, like Kiefer Ravena, CJ Perez, and retired legend Marc Pingris.

PBA fans were treated to a new year’s engagement exactly one year after Bolick’s fellow star Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra announced his engagement to longtime partner but now ex-fiancee Pau Fajardo.

Just months after his breakup with Fajardo, Thompson married Jinky Serrano, also a former flight attendant. They tied the knot anew in a beach wedding ceremony in Davao last December. – Rappler.com