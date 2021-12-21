The Limitless App Masters become the first repeat champions in PBA 3x3 history after reasserting their mastery over the TNT Tropang Giga

MANILA, Philippines – The Limitless App Masters crowned themselves the first two-time champions in PBA 3×3 history after trouncing the TNT Tropang Giga in the sixth leg finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday, December 21.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Reymar Caduyac, and Marvin Hayes all delivered down the stretch as Limitless hacked out a 21-18 win in a repeat of the fifth leg finals, where it also beat TNT for its maiden PBA 3×3 championship.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the first eight minutes with the score knotted at 13-13 until Napoles scored a tough basket underneath plus a foul to send the Tropang Giga into penalty with 1:50 left.

Napoles then sank the two bonus shots for a 16-13 advantage before Hayes found his mark from beyond the arc for a five-point Limitless lead.

TNT narrowed the gap to 16-18 off two Lervin Flores buckets, but an ill-advised foul by Almond Vosotros on Caduyac spelled doom for the Tropang Giga as the App Masters guard canned his two foul shots to put his side on the cusp of their second title.

Fouled after Chris Javier made it 18-20 for TNT, Napoles secured the championship for Limitless by draining the second of his two foul shots with less than 10 ticks remaining.

Napoles topscored for the App Masters, who pocketed the top prize of P100,000, with 7 points to go with 3 rebounds and 2 assists, while Ganuelas-Rosser chalked up 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks.

Caduyac and Hayes finished with 6 and 3 points, respectively.

Javier churned out 8 points and 5 rebounds for the Tropang Giga, which bagged P50,000 for its second runner-up finish.

Earlier, Platinum Karaoke clinched third place following a 21-13 romp of San Miguel to take home P30,000.

JR Alabanza led Platinum with 13 points for their second podium finish since landing as runner-up in the second leg.

Meanwhile, it was the best finish for the Beermen, who reached the semifinals for the first time over six legs.

Limitless, TNT, Platinum, and San Miguel, along with the other top 10 teams in the tour standings, will return to action on December 29 for the grand finals of the first PBA 3×3 conference, where a hefty prize of P750,000 awaits the winner. – Rappler.com