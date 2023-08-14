This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUNNER. Almond Vosotros in action for the TNT Triple Giga in the PBA 3x3.

Gryann Mendoza and Almond Vosotros connive as the TNT Triple Giga capture their fifth straight conference title in the PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA 3×3 throne still belongs to TNT.

The Triple Giga extended their dominance as they ruled the First Conference grand finals of Season 3 with a nail-biting 21-18 win over top seed Cavitex Braves at Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig City on Sunday, August 13.

Gryann Mendoza dragged TNT out of a sizable hole with 10 points, while Almond Vosotros lived up to his billing as a closer and finished with 7 points to propel the Triple Giga to their fifth straight conference crown.

Mendoza went on a scoring tear to help turn a 7-12 deficit into an 18-17 lead with two minutes remaining before Vosotros buried the game-winner as TNT bagged the top purse of P750,000.

“This is just a testament to how good this team is,” said Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen.

Vosotros also posted 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Lervin Flores chimed in 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Samboy de Leon added 1 point in the win.

Dominick Fajardo scored 7 points for the Braves and Jorey Napoles contributed 6 points on the way to crowning himself the newest scoring king.

Bong Galanza chipped in 5 points as Cavitex settled for the runner-up prize of P250,000.

In the battle for third, Meralco outlasted Barangay Ginebra, 18-14, behind a scorching performance from Joseph Sedurifa.

Sedurifa dropped 13 points for the Bolts, who pocketed P100,000. – Rappler.com