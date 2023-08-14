SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA 3×3 throne still belongs to TNT.
The Triple Giga extended their dominance as they ruled the First Conference grand finals of Season 3 with a nail-biting 21-18 win over top seed Cavitex Braves at Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig City on Sunday, August 13.
Gryann Mendoza dragged TNT out of a sizable hole with 10 points, while Almond Vosotros lived up to his billing as a closer and finished with 7 points to propel the Triple Giga to their fifth straight conference crown.
Mendoza went on a scoring tear to help turn a 7-12 deficit into an 18-17 lead with two minutes remaining before Vosotros buried the game-winner as TNT bagged the top purse of P750,000.
“This is just a testament to how good this team is,” said Triple Giga head coach Mau Belen.
Vosotros also posted 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Lervin Flores chimed in 3 points and 7 rebounds, while Samboy de Leon added 1 point in the win.
Dominick Fajardo scored 7 points for the Braves and Jorey Napoles contributed 6 points on the way to crowning himself the newest scoring king.
Bong Galanza chipped in 5 points as Cavitex settled for the runner-up prize of P250,000.
In the battle for third, Meralco outlasted Barangay Ginebra, 18-14, behind a scorching performance from Joseph Sedurifa.
Sedurifa dropped 13 points for the Bolts, who pocketed P100,000. – Rappler.com
