Former Gilas Youth sniper Xyrus Torres ends a nine-year high school and college stint with FEU and now sets his sights on the pro scene with the PBA 3x3's multi-titled TNT team

MANILA, Philippines – FEU guard Xyrus Torres is moving on from the rebuilding Tamaraws after a lackluster UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball campaign and has now set his sights on the pro scene by signing with the PBA 3×3’s most decorated team, TNT Triple Giga.

On Wednesday, January 10, the former Gilas Youth sniper posted his farewell on Instagram, thanking his teammates, coaches, and fans who supported him in his nine-year stint in Morayta, high school and college combined.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the entire FEU community for the unwavering support throughout my athletic career. It is your continuous support that has fueled my drive and inspired me to push my limits both on and off the field,” he wrote.

“In a span of 9 years, I was able to visit six different countries representing not only the school, but also our country, and I owe this all to FEU.”

Torres has since played with TNT 3×3 in the Jumpshot 3×3 International Tournament in Singapore.

The 6-foot gunner, alongside now-graduated captain L-Jay Gonzales and up-and-coming guard Jorick Bautista, powered the Tamaraws’ charge with averages of 9.29 points, 3.57 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

Team-wide inconsistencies, however, plagued the 20-time UAAP champion program, as it languished with a seventh-place, 3-11 record – a school-worst in the Final Four era.

FEU will now lean on the likes of Bautista, Chiolo Añonuevo, and incoming rookie sensation Janrey Pasaol for its Season 87 bounce-back bid. – Rappler.com