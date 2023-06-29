KEY COG. Keith Datu (right) hopes to lead Wilcon Depot to a strong start to the season.

Fil-Am Keith Datu, a projected early draft pick, banners the debuting Wilcon Depot team in the PBA 3x3

MANILA, Philippines – A new squad looks to challenge the 3×3 basketball field.

Home improvement and construction supplies chain Wilcon Depot unveiled its five-man roster set to play in the PBA 3×3 season starting this July.

Leading the pack are Fil-Am forward-center Keith Datu, team captain Yutien Andrada, three-time PBA champion Louie Vigil, former top pick Ael Banal, and TH Tumalip.

The team, which will first see action as a guest team, will be mentored by longtime circuit veteran Anton Altamirano. His staff include deputy Matthew Sia and conditioning coach Marco Yulo.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity and we have our full trust that the players we have can represent Wilcon Depot well in the 3×3 stage,” said Altamirano during the team launch at the Westin Manila in Mandaluyong on Thursday, June 29.

Datu is projected to be an early pick in the PBA Draft this September, having sharpened his skills playing in hoops’ faster-paced halfcourt variant.

Andrada, Tumalip, and Banal also have vast 3×3 experience, having played with two-time champion team Platinum Karaoke.

The first leg of the third season of the PBA 3×3 leg will be held on July 3 and 4 at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

READY. Players and team officials of Wilcon Builders, Inc. launch their new 3×3 squad.

It is Wilcon’s first foray into sports in decades, said Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wilcon Depot, Inc.

“We are taking our commitment to another level as we venture into the basketball world. Wilcon Depot’s participation in the third season of PBA 3×3 represents our passion for every Filipino homeowner and our dedication to fostering a sense of community and camaraderie,” said Bosch-Ong.

“This exciting endeavor allows us to further connect with our customers and sports enthusiasts alike,” she added.

PBA officials led by commissioner Willie Marcial and tournament director Joey Guanio were on hand to personally welcome the 11th team of the circuit.

Another guest team, Pioneer Katibay, had also committed this conference. – Rappler.com