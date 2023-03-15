Terrence Romeo guaranteed more minutes after limited time in return from injury

Terrence Romeo plays his first game for San Miguel in the PBA Governors' Cup after missing a huge chunk of the elimination round due to a hamstring injury

MANILA, Philippines – Playing time will gradually come for Terrence Romeo.

Romeo played just under three minutes in his PBA Governors’ Cup debut as he returned to action for San Miguel in a 120-106 win over NLEX after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

“I’m sure he is going to play more minutes on Friday. I’m just happy he is back. Everybody is happy that Terrence is back,” said Beermen head coach Jorge Gallent.

The three-time Scoring Champion has endured an injury-plagued season as he got sidelined for a total of 42 games across three conferences.

Burdened by back issues, Romeo missed out on San Miguel ruling the Philippine Cup and sat out almost the entire elimination round of the Commissioner’s Cup.

He then failed to suit up in their first nine games this Governors’ Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Gallent has his fingers crossed that Romeo soon rediscovers his old form as the Beermen rely on him for additional offensive firepower in the playoffs, especially with star June Mar Fajardo nursing a knee injury.

Romeo showed he remains a certified bucket-getter, averaging 12.7 points in the seven games he played in the Commissioner’s Cup, even breaching the 20-point mark twice.

“I just hope he is fully, fully recovered so that he can get his game back before the playoffs,” said Gallent.

Eyeing to gain some momentum before the quarterfinals begin, Romeo gets his chance as San Miguel battles also-ran Rain or Shine for its final game in the elimination round on Friday at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com