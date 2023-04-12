PBA
Cone says Scottie triple-doubles a ‘recipe for winning’

Delfin Dioquino
DOING IT ALL. Scottie Thompson has eight career triple-doubles for Barangay Ginebra.

PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra has a winning percentage of 75% in games where Scottie Thompson recorded a triple-double as it leads 1-0 against TNT in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Winning is easier when Scottie Thompson gets his triple-double.

Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said triple-doubles from his prized guard is a “recipe for success” as the Gin Kings drew first blood in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Thompson notched his eighth career triple-double, churning out 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists to help steer Ginebra to a 102-90 win over TNT in Game 1 of their best-of-seven championship on Sunday, April 9.

“It seems like every time he gets a triple-double, it’s like a recipe for winning,” said Cone. “That means the ball is moving, that means the team is hustling, and that’s a good recipe for success.”

The Gin Kings also came out triumphant when Thompson posted his first triple-double of the conference with a 21-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist effort in a 121-103 demolition of San Miguel in Game 2 of their semifinal series.

Overall, Ginebra is 6-2 in games where Thompson tallied a triple-double for a scintillating winning percentage of 75%, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

The Gin Kings’ only two losses from that record came during Game 1 of the 2021-2022 Governors’ Cup finals against Meralco and Game 5 of the 2017-2018 Philippine Cup semifinals against San Miguel.

Cone has been used to Thompson putting impressive numbers across the board that it surprised him that the do-it-all guard “only” has eight PBA triple-doubles to his name.

“Seems like a lot more than that. Oh well. You just ruined it. I had Scottie thinking he was the greatest of all time, and now, he’s just a simple guy with eight triple-doubles,” Cone quipped.

Ginebra needs another all-around game from Thompson as its seeks to reassert its mastery over TNT on Wednesday, April 12, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
