Ginebra leans on various heroes to crush San Miguel, zero in on finals return

Christian Standhardinger and Justin Brownlee combine for 64 points, while Scottie Thompson posts a triple-double as Ginebra gains a 2-0 lead against San Miguel in the semifinals

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Heroes were aplenty as Barangay Ginebra moved on the cusp of a finals return in the PBA Governors’ Cup after coasting to a 121-103 rout of San Miguel at the Ynares Center on Sunday, March 26.

Christian Standhardinger and Justin Brownlee both finished with 32 points, while Scottie Thompson posted a triple-double for the Gin Kings, who gained a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals clash.

Standhardinger dropped 20 points to help Ginebra mount a 63-45 halftime cushion before Brownlee took over in the third quarter, knocking down big shots one after another to keep the Beermen at bay.

Brownlee – who also tallied 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals – scattered 11 points in the third period, 4 coming in a 12-0 run that restored a 20-point lead for the Gin Kings, 88-68, after San Miguel pulled within 68-76.

Thompson notched his first triple-double of the conference, churning out 21 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in the blowout win that saw Ginebra lead by as many as 24 points.

Jamie Malonzo added 11 points, including the three-pointer that gave the Gin Kings their biggest lead of the game at 101-77 with 10 minutes remaining.

“I’m totally shocked with how well our guys played,” said Ginebra head coach Tim Cone.

Cameron Clark delivered 23 points and 17 rebounds in the losing effort as the Beermen now teeter on the brink of elimination.

The Scores

Barangay Ginebra 121 – Standhardinger 32, Brownlee 32, Thompson 21, Malonzo 11, Gray 9, Pringle 7, Pinto 5, Mariano 4, Pessumal 0, Onwubere 0.

San Miguel 103 – Clark 23, Perez 20, Ross 19, Tautuaa 12, Lassiter 8, Bulanadi 5, Herndon 5, Cruz 5, Enciso 3, Brondial 2, Faundo 1, Manuel 0.

Quarters: 31-24, 63-45, 94-72, 121-103.

– Rappler.com