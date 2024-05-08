CVIRAA 2024: Mandaue, Tanjay, Cebu province, Cebu City complete basketball semis cast

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OVERTIME. Cagers from Tagbilaran City and Tanjay City faced off in the quarterfinals of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) basketball competition, at the University of San Carlos Gym in Cebu City on May 8, 2024. Tanjay City defeats Tagbilaran City in overtime with a final score of 80-74.

Defending champion Mandaue City clashes with heavyweight Cebu City, while Tanjay squares off with Cebu Province in the boys basketball semis

CEBU, Philippines – Defending champion Mandaue City, top qualifier Tanjay City, Cebu Province, and Cebu City pulled off contrasting wins to advance to the semi-finals of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) 2004 secondary boys basketball held at the University of San Carlos Main Campus on Wednesday, May 8.

In the first game of the quarterfinals, a dominant Mandaue City dropped a whopping 85-33 win over Siquijor province. The resounding win kept the Mandaue boys on the path to defending the Palarong Pambansa basketball title they won last year by stunning long-time champs Metro Manila.

The second game was a nail-biter with Tanjay City slipping past Tagbilaran City, 78-75.

In game three, Cebu province stomped Canlaon City, 67-53 points. Capping off the boys quarterfinals was Cebu City’s 67-57 mastery of 2023 runnerup Bogo City.

The semi finals on Thursday, May 9, will pit Mandaue City against Cebu City, and Tanjay against Cebu Province.

Overtime

Meanwhile, Tanjay coach Ian Meil Mira told Rappler that they were initially anxious before the game due to the outcome of their previous game with Tagbilaran, especially since one of their players was already injured.

“Our trust in each other helped us,” Mira said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The coach attributed their win to the overall cooperation of their athletes and the leadership of the team’s “main man” Aldwin Yso who made the shot that made the overtime happen in the playoff.

Taking advantage

“Malipayon mi nga nakadaog mi karon kay lisod-lisod jud ang mga remaining games namo, double time mi,” 17-year-old Cebu City player John Nethan Dela Torre told Rappler after his game against Bogo City.

(We’re really happy we won now because our remaining games are going to be even more difficult, we have to work double time)

Dela Torre was named best player of the game.

Cebu City coach Delfin Pepito Jr. told Rappler that they always scout their opponents to see what kind of game they play.

During their game against Bogo, the coach said that he knew Dela Torre would have no problem taking his opponents one-on-one.

Pepito added that they werere looking forward to competing against Mandaue City for the semi-finals because they’ve already player against each other in a previous championship game in Cebu.

“Stay focused lang gihapon (We just have to stay focused),” Dela Torre said. – Rappler.com