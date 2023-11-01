TNT to bring in stand-in import if Hollis-Jefferson remains sidelined for PBA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson in action for the TNT Tropang Giga in the East Asia Super League.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sits out with gastroenteritis as TNT falls to 0-2 in the East Asia Super League after bowing to the Chiba Jets

LAGUNA, Philippines – TNT is ready to bring in a temporary replacement for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson if he needs to miss their PBA opener against Magnolia on Sunday, November 5.

Hollis-Jefferson helplessly watched the Tropang Giga remain winless in the East Asia Super League after sitting out a 75-66 loss to the Chiba Jets at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Wednesday due to gastroenteritis.

The defeat to the Japan B. League powerhouse dropped TNT to 0-2 as it fell into a tie for the last spot in Group A with the Taiwan club Taipei Fubon Braves.

“Rondae has been sick for a while now and he [was] hospitalized. He has gastroenteritis,” said Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

“He was there for a couple of days in the hospital, dehydrated, [but] he is so much better now.”

Dealt with another EASL setback, TNT must first turn its focus on the PBA as it battles the Hotshots for the opening act of the 48th season, hoping to continue its winning ways after ruling the Governors’ Cup last season.

“We’re going to wait for Rondae to get better. We do not want to put him on the floor not close to 100 percent because it might harm him in the long run so we’re doing it conservatively,” said Lastimosa.

“We’re bringing in another guy so we can have an import on Sunday.”

Without Hollis-Jefferson, Quincy Miller paced the Tropang Giga against the Jets with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Lastimosa bared TNT wanted to tap Miller as a stand-in reinforcement, although the former NBA player said his former PBA team Converge has yet to release him.

“Quincy was supposed to be our No. 1 option to be the replacement guy but apparently his rights are still with Converge,” said Lastimosa.

The Tropang Giga return to EASL action on November 15 as they battle the Braves on the road. – Rappler.com