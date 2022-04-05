LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Meralco – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2022

For the fourth time, Barangay Ginebra and Meralco tangle in a PBA title duel as they dispute the Governors' Cup crown

MANILA, Philippines – Will Barangay Ginebra keep the status quo or will Meralco finally get over the hump?

For the fourth time, the Gin Kings and the Bolts tangle in a PBA title duel as they dispute the Governors’ Cup crown in a best-of-seven finals starting on Wednesday, April 6.

History is on the side of Ginebra considering it beat Meralco in all their previous championship showdowns in the 2016, 2017, and 2019 editions of the season-ending conference.

This time, the Gin Kings – representing the San Miguel Corporation – seek to finish off all of the teams of rival conglomerate MVP Group after surviving twice-to-beat TNT in the quarters and NLEX in the semis.

But the Bolts hope the fourth time will be a charm.

Just like Ginebra, Meralco eyes a sweep of all SMC squads after utilizing a win-once incentive against San Miguel in the last eight and edging top seed Magnolia in the final four.

All eyes will be on Best Import frontrunner Justin Brownlee and Best Player of the Conference contender Scottie Thompson as the Gin Kings’ hopeful expect another championship from the crowd darlings.

Finishing the eliminations outside the top five of their respective awards races, Brownlee and Thompson both impressed in the playoffs to vault into contention.

On the other side, spitfire guard Chris Banchero and big man Raymond Almazan are expected to be the X factors for the Bolts.

Banchero will play in his first finals with Meralco, while Almazan aims to stay healthy after his injury in Game 3 of the 2017 finale led to Ginebra wrapping up the series in five games.

