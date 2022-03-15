LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs TNT – PBA Governors’ Cup Quarterfinals 2022

Armed with a win-once advantage, TNT seeks an immediate entry to the final four when it tangles with reigning PBA Governors' Cup champion Barangay Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines – Can Barangay Ginebra keep its bid for a fourth title in the last five editions of the PBA Governors’ Cup alive or will the TNT Tropang Giga immediately quash the Gin Kings’ hopes?

That will be answered on Wednesday, March 16, as win-once TNT seeks a swift entry to the final four when it tangles with reigning Governors’ Cup champion Ginebra in the quarterfinals at the Araneta Coliseum.

It will be a tall order for the Gin Kings as they lost by 27 points to the Tropang Giga in the elimination round – their most lopsided setback of the conference.

Also, TNT has not lost to Ginebra since Chot Reyes took over as head coach.

But the Gin Kings always find ways to win in the Governors’ Cup with Justin Brownlee as their import.

In the four Governors’ Cup campaigns Brownlee saw action in, Ginebra captured the crown thrice.

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com