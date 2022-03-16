No goodbyes yet as Ginebra forces sudden death vs TNT

Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar take over late as Barangay Ginebra beats TNT for the first time this season

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra kept its title-retention bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup alive with an inspired 104-92 victory over twice-to-beat TNT at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, March 16.

Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar took over late as the Gin Kings beat the Tropang Giga for the first time this season to avoid elimination.

Brownlee finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, Scottie Thompson churned out a near triple-double of 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Aguilar delivered 21 points and 7 rebounds.

The trio came through at crunch time, combining for 23 of their last 25 points as No. 6 seed Ginebra pulled away in the final 2:30 minutes to stun the No. 3 seed TNT.

Roger Pogoy pulled the Tropang Giga within 4 points, 90-94, before Thompson and Brownlee drained back-to-back triples to build the Gin Kings a 100-90 cushion with 1:20 minutes left.

Aguilar then put the nail in the coffin with a one-handed slam for the final tally, bringing the 7,091 fans – the largest crowd in the pandemic era – to a frenzy. – Rappler.com