Yeng Guiao fears top draftees will soon end up with powerhouse teams, calls for PBA parity

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIZED PICK. Luis Villegas lands with Rain or Shine in the 2023 PBA Draft.

'If you're serious in competing, this is the time for you to pick your talent and develop that talent. If you're not serious, you're merely an incubator,' says Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao

MANILA, Philippines – There is hope for struggling and middling teams in the PBA to move up the ranks as they earn a crack at the best players in the Rookie Draft.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao, though, fears that these top talents will soon end up with powerhouse squads, resulting in the rich getting richer and the weaker clubs unable to contend.

Guiao asked the rest of the league to take the competition seriously after a record 79 players were picked on Sunday, September 17, in what is considered the deepest draft in recent years.

“If you’re a team looking to strengthen your team now, this is your time. Record number of draftees, very deep talent, and the good thing is the strong teams were unable to land the top draftees,” said Guiao.

“Talk ‘N Text did not get to pick early, the same with San Miguel, Magnolia, and Ginebra. The only problem is, in one or two years, chances are the players we picked now will go to them.”

History has shown that top picks in past drafts rarely stay with their original teams.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jeremiah Gray – selected by Blackwater and Terrafirma at No. 1 and 2 in 2022 – now play for NLEX and Barangay Ginebra.

The top three draftees in 2021, Joshua Munzon, Jamie Malonzo, and Calvin Oftana, were eventually traded to other squads.

“If you’re serious in competing, this is the time for you to pick your talent and develop that talent. If you’re not serious, you’re merely an incubator,” said Guiao.

Guiao stressed the need for a level playing field, believing that the imbalance of power among teams has doomed the PBA not just locally but also internationally.

Top Filipino players continue to pursue overseas careers, with the Japan B. League and the Korean Basketball League already touted as prime destinations.

When it comes to the FIBA rankings, the Philippines sits at eighth place in the Asia-Oceania region, behind Japan, Iran, Lebanon, China, and Jordan.

“I think we have to put a lot of emphasis on parity so we can make our league better. We can see that the other Asian pro leagues, they’re developing and progressing by leaps and bounds,” said Guiao.

“We need to catch up to them.”

One of the big winners of the draft, Guiao and the Elasto Painters, bolstered their roster by drafting big men Luis Villegas and Keith Datu in the first round, along with the likes of Sherwin Concepcion and Adrian Nocum. – Rappler.com