LIVE UPDATES: 2023 PBA Season 48 Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The 12 PBA teams have a total of 124 players to choose from as they look to bolster their rosters for the 48th season

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA welcomes a new crop of players as a record number of applicants hope to hear their names called in the Season 48 Rookie Draft set at the Market! Market! in Taguig at 4 pm on Sunday, September 17.

Talent is aplenty in this batch of rookie hopefuls, with the 12 teams having a total of 124 players to choose from as they look to bolster their rosters for the 48th season of the oldest professional basketball league in Asia.

Please refresh this page for live updates. Here is the draft order:

First round

Terrafirma Blackwater Rain or Shine Rain or Shine NorthPort Phoenix NLEX Meralco Converge Converge NorthPort Terrafirma

Second round

Terrafirma Converge Rain or Shine Phoenix Phoenix NLEX Converge Blackwater NLEX Terrafirma Barangay Ginebra Rain or Shine

– Rappler.com