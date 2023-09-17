LIVE UPDATES: 2023 PBA Season 48 Draft

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA welcomes a new crop of players as a record number of applicants hope to hear their names called in the Season 48 Rookie Draft set at the Market! Market! in Taguig at 4 pm on Sunday, September 17.
Talent is aplenty in this batch of rookie hopefuls, with the 12 teams having a total of 124 players to choose from as they look to bolster their rosters for the 48th season of the oldest professional basketball league in Asia.
Please refresh this page for live updates. Here is the draft order:
First round
- Terrafirma
- Blackwater
- Rain or Shine
- Rain or Shine
- NorthPort
- Phoenix
- NLEX
- Meralco
- Converge
- Converge
- NorthPort
- Terrafirma
Second round
- Terrafirma
- Converge
- Rain or Shine
- Phoenix
- Phoenix
- NLEX
- Converge
- Blackwater
- NLEX
- Terrafirma
- Barangay Ginebra
- Rain or Shine
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.