Golden boost from chess as PH notches highest Asian Para Games ranking at 9th

CHAMPION. The Philippines' (from left) Arman Subaste, Menandro Redor, and Darry Bernardo pose after winning gold in the chess competitions of the 4th Asian Para Games.

Filipino chess players deliver five mints on the final day of the Asian Para Games as the Philippines totals 10 golds on top of 4 silvers and 5 bronzes

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines netted its highest ranking in Asian Para Games history as it finished ninth in Hangzhou, China, thanks to a golden boost from chess on Saturday, October 28.

Filipino chess players delivered five mints on the final day of the continental showpiece as the country totaled 10 golds on top of 4 silvers and 5 bronzes to eclipse its 11th-place standing in the 2018 edition in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Darry Bernardo ruled the men’s individual rapid VI-B2/B3 and reigned in the men’s team rapid VI-B2/B3 together with teammates Menandro Redor and Arman Subaste to wrap up the Asian Para Games with three golds.

Bernardo and Redor shared the distinction as the Filipino athletes with most mints as chess accounted for eight of the 10 golds the country collected.

Cheyzer Mendoza captured her second gold as she won the women’s individual rapid PI and bagged a silver in the women’s team rapid PI with Cheryl Angot and Jean Lee Nacita.

Henry Roger Lopez also ended his campaign with two golds, topping the men’s individual rapid PI and the men’s team rapid PI alongside Sander Severino and Jasper Rom.

“This was my best performance in the Asian Para Games. All of our hard work and sacrifice paid off. This was a team effort,” said Lopez.

Chess churned out a total of 13 medals with 3 silvers and 2 bronzes as the Philippines still secured ninth place overall despite a fewer tally than its 29-medal haul in 2018.

The Philippines matched its 10-gold loot in Jakarta but produced less compared to its 8 silvers and 11 bronzes in the previous edition.

Para swimmer Ernie Gawilan (men’s 400m freestyle S7) and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan (men’s 400m T52) clinched the Philippines’ two other golds.

“Absolutely amazing. This is what you reap with hard work and proper preparations,” said Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo.

Host China nailed the overall championship for the fourth straight edition with 214 golds, 167 silvers, and 140 silvers, while Iran (44-46-41) and Japan (42-49-59) placed second and third, respectively. – Rappler.com