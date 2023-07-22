EJ Obiena bests Armand Duplantis, nets silver in Monaco Diamond League

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MOMENT. The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena reacts during the men's pole vault competition of the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena continued to excel in his preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics as he rose to a silver-medal finish in the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, July 21 (Saturday, July 22, Manila time).

The Filipino star pole vaulter, now ranked No. 2 in the world, cleared 5.82 meters on his first attempt to eventually settle for silver despite failing twice at 5.92m and once at 6.02m.

American Chris Nilsen, standing today at Obiena’s old No. 3 spot in the world rankings, copped gold by clearing 5.92m on the first try.

Obiena’s and Australian Kurtis Marschall’s clearances at 5.82m – with Obiena taking the countback tiebreaker – were enough to send world No. 1 Armand Duplantis down to a fourth-place tie with American Sam Kendricks.

The defending Olympic champion and world record holder (6.22m) only cleared his first attempt of the competition at 5.72m before exhausting his attempts at 5.92m and 6.02m like Nilsen and Obiena.

The pole vault trifecta of Duplantis, Obiena and Nilsen are expected to vie for Olympic medals in Paris, with the prodigious Swede Duplantis remaining the clear man to beat.

Also among the top contenders for 2024 are Kendricks and Brazil’s Thiago Braz, the two vaulters rounding out the top five leapers in the world today. – Rappler.com