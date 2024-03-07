After 9th-place setback, EJ Obiena refreshes mental state ahead of 2-month break

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Even the best fall down sometimes, and sports stars like pole vault icon EJ Obiena are not immune to the human side of elite competition.

Still reeling from an unusual ninth-place finish in the first World Athletics Indoor Championships of the 2024 season, the 28-year-old phenom is getting a crucial two-month breather before his next competition on May 18, just a few weeks away from the Paris Olympics in July.

Talking to reporters during an online Visa sponsorship roundtable on Tuesday, March 5, Obiena admitted he is working his mental state back up from a horror start to his indoor vaulting season.

“We’re going back to Italy. I have been healthy and injury-free. When it comes to the mental state, I’m of course upset about how the competition went. The harsh thing there is that I went there knowing I could [do better],” he said following a mere 5.65-meter finish well below his standards in Glasgow, Scotland.

“I need to be more prepared. This is no excuse for my performance and I take full responsibility. Things didn’t go the way I wanted to go. The fact of the matter is entering the indoor season, it’s going to be risky. I look forward to the outdoor season with the goal of being in the Paris Olympics.”

Echoing his key point on social media regarding losses being the “reality of sports,” the world No. 2 pole vaulter nonetheless reassured his fellow Filipinos and fans that he and his team are still on the right track ahead of the world’s top sports showpiece in Paris.

“So far, so good. Things are going the way we planned. Still, a few more months to go. We’re hitting the right markers at the right time,” said Obiena, who noted that he’s still confident of hitting his standard 5.80-meter mark, and that his run in Glasgow just didn’t “pan out.”

“If there’s a way to go back in time and actually redo it, I would. I said the whole theme of the indoor season was a gamble and this is not the goal this year, the goal is Paris 2024 and as I said still, things are hitting. We’re hitting the marks that we believe we should.” – Rappler.com