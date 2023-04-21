WATCH: PUMA introduces Kai Sotto as first Filipino brand ambassador 

Filipino basketball sensation Kai Sotto joins LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, and other NBA standouts as part of PUMA’s growing roster of basketball athletes

MANILA, Philippines – Global sports brand PUMA has officially introduced Kai Sotto as its first-ever Filipino brand ambassador.

During its maiden AW23 collection preview party at the Whitespace Manila in Makati City on Wednesday, April 19, PUMA surprised its guests with a short teaser video of the 7-foot-3 Filipino basketball sensation Sotto, who is currently making waves for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League.

“Hey, PUMA fam. Guess who’s the new cat in the PUMA squad,” said Sotto.

“Together, we’re gonna make some big moves on and off the court,” added Sotto while wearing Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s newest signature PUMA sneaker, the MB.02 “Flare”.

In 16 games played for the Dragonflies, Sotto is averaging 10.9 points on 53.7% shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.7 blocks as the team’s starting center.

Since Sotto’s arrival from his stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League in Australia, the playoff-bound Dragonflies have won 11 of their last 16 outings for a 39-15 record.

The 20-year-old Sotto joins NBA standouts such as Ball, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards, Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, among others, as part of PUMA’s growing roster of basketball athletes.

