Chua, Aranas escape Taiwanese foes to reach World Cup of Pool semis

OVERJOYED. Johann Chua celebrates as the Philippines advances in the 2023 World Cup of Pool.

MANILA, Philippines – Johann Chua and James Aranas barged into the semifinals of the World Cup of Pool in Lugo, Spain after averting a colossal meltdown against their foes from Chinese Taipei on Saturday, July 1.

The Filipino duo frittered away a six-rack lead but still got the job done, hacking out a gritty 9-8 win over Ko Pin-yi and Ko Ping-chung to remain on track of delivering the Philippines a record fourth World Cup of Pool crown.

Buried in a 2-8 hole, the Ko brothers displayed steely nerves as they won six straight racks and appeared on their way to completing the comeback victory until a miscue in the deciding rack gave the Filipinos an opening.

Ko Ping-chung narrowly missed a corner shot for the two ball, which Chua calmly sank to regain the momentum for the Philippines.

The Filipino pair took turns pocketing the six remaining balls as Chua sealed the win with a beeline shot for the nine ball.

It has been a stellar campaign for Chua and Aranas, who dethroned defending champion David Alcaide Bermudez and Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain behind a hard-fought 7-5 victory in the opening round.

Chua and Aranas then disposed of another Spanish duo in Jonas Souto Comino and Jose Alberto Delgado, capping a swift 7-2 triumph with a win-clinching golden break in the round of 16.

Already guaranteed of $15,000 (over P800,000), Aranas and Chua seek to inch closer to the title as they face Austria’s Albin Ouschan and Mario He in the final four on Sunday, July 2.

China’s Wu Jiaqing and Wang Can and Germany’s Joshua Filler and Moritz Neuhausen face off in the other semifinal pairing.

The Philippines, which won in 2006, 2009, and 2013, is currently tied with China for most World Cup of Pool crowns. – Rappler.com