Agatha Wong reigns in wushu, retains SEA Games gold in women’s taijijian

CHAMPION AGAIN. Agatha Wong hikes her SEA Games gold tally to four.

Wushu star Agatha Wong redeems herself from her unsuccessful title-retention bid in women's taijiquan as she defends her throne in women's taijijian

MANILA, Philippines – Wushu star Agatha Wong will not go home from the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam without a gold medal.

Wong added another gold to her SEA Games collection after defending her throne in women’s taijijian on Sunday, May 15, at the Cau Giay Sporting Hall in Hanoi.

She tallied 9.71 points to edge home bets Thi Mihn Huyen Tran (9.70) and Thi Kieu Trang Tran (9.69) and deliver the Philippines its first wushu gold in Vietnam.

The narrow win redeemed Wong from her unsuccessful title-retention bid in women’s taijiquan, where she settled for silver after finishing as runner-up to Alisya Mellynar of Indonesia.

Wong ruled the women’s taijiquan in the 2017 and 2019 SEA Games.

She hiked her overall SEA Games medal tally to six with four golds and two silvers. – Rappler.com