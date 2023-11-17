Alex Eala books quarters spot in Luxembourg tiff

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FORM. Alex Eala in action in the 2023 Kyotec Open in Luxembourg.

Alex Eala disposes of Denmark's Johanne Svendsen after a shaky start to reach the quarterfinals of the ITF W40 Kyotec Open in Luxembourg

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala overcame a slow start to handily defeat Denmark national team member Johanne Svendsen, 6-3, 6-1, and advance to the quarterfinals of the ITF W40 Kyotec Open in Luxembourg on Thursday, November 16 (Friday, November 17, Manila time).

Down 1-3 in the opening set, Eala dominated the rest of the way to dispose of Svendsen in their second-round clash.

The 18-year-old won five straight games to close out the first set and then proceeded to win two more for a 2-0 lead in the second set.

Svendsen got on the scoreboard in the third game, but that proved to be the Dane’s last stand as Eala owned the next four games to finish the match in just 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Eala will go up against Jasmijn Gimbrère of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals set on Friday.

The 22-year-old Gimbrère pulled off the biggest shocker thus far in the tournament when she upset second seed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in the opening round.

On Wednesday, Eala teamed up with Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey to book themselves a semifinal spot in the doubles competition, downing fourth seeds Katarina Kozarov of Serbia and Anita Wagner of Bosnia and Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-1.

Eala and Sonmez look to reach the finals on Friday, November 17, when they face top seeds Ali Collins of Great Britain and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands. – Rappler.com