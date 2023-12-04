Eldrew Yulo dominates in Thailand tiff, bags 6 medals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RAISE THE FLAG. Eldrew Yulo in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Eldrew Yulo tops four events in the JRC Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Thailand and returns home with six medals

MANILA, Philippines – Eldrew Yulo stamped his class in the JRC Stars Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, after capturing six medals.

Yulo won medals in all but one of the seven events, bagging four golds, one silver, and one bronze in the second edition of the tournament held from November 29 to December 2.

Touted as one of the Philippines’ future gymnastics stars, Yulo ruled the parallel bars, vault, floor exercise, and still rings.

Yulo clinched silver in the all-around and bronze in the pommel horse as well.

His younger sister Iza also delivered, snagging silver in the vault as the siblings of Olympian and Philippine gymnastics star Carlos Yulo return home with a total of seven medals.

It has been a stellar year for Eldrew, who nailed a vault silver in the junior division of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore in June.

Two months later, the 15-year-old completed a six-gold sweep in the Marikina City hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in August. – Rappler.com