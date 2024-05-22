Catantan says no control over possible clash with Esteban in Paris Olympics

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Samantha Catantan braces for any possible matchup as she and Maxine Esteban – who now represents Ivory Coast – compete in the same women's foil division in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – If Filipina fencer Samantha Catantan ends up battling former teammate Maxine Esteban in the Paris Olympics, then so be it.

Catantan braces for any possible matchup as she and Esteban – who now represents African nation Ivory Coast – compete in the same women’s foil division when they make their Olympic debuts in the capital of France.

“It’s an external factor that we don’t have any control of,” Catantan said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, May 21.

Catantan, the first female fencer from the Philippines to qualify for the Games after ruling the Asia-Oceania Zonal Olympic Qualifier in April, faces a tall order in Paris.

She will see action in the direct elimination round of 64, and if she advances, she will likely face the top-ranked fencer in the round of 32.

USA’s Lee Kiefer, who won the women’s foil gold in the Tokyo Games, sits atop the world rankings.

“No matter where we land, we’ll be going up against someone strong,” said Amat Canlas, who coaches Catantan in the national team.

If Canlas would have his way, he said he would not want Catantan to tangle with Esteban.

“We like it better if we face a different country. Sam and Maxine were teammates for a long time. But of course, if that is what the bracket indicates, then we’ll prepare for it, said Canlas.

Now fully recovered from a knee injury that kept her out of action for months, the Penn State University standout ramps up her Olympic preparations by spending the next couple of weeks practicing with the Philippine team.

She will then take part in a training camp in Venice, Italy, that will run from June 12 to 29 alongside her Italian coach at Penn State.

After that, Catantan and Canlas are off to France, with the Philippines’ entire Olympic team holding a month-long training camp in Metz.

While the odds are stacked against her, Catantan has embraced a level-headed approach.

“Nothing is impossible,” said Catantan.

