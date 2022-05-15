Carlos Yulo crashes out of SEA Games pommel race, fails to avenge 2019 silver

Carlos Yulo struggles mightily in his 2021 SEA Games pommel horse attempt and crashes to sixth place in the eight-man race

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino superstar gymnast Carlos Yulo struggled mightily in the 2021 SEA Games pommel horse event and crashed out to sixth place in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday, May 15.

Yulo, the pommel horse silver medalist in the 2019 edition, snagged the handlebars repeatedly during his maneuver, and only got 11.733 points, while compatriot Jan Gwynn Timbang plummeted to the cellar at eighth with an 11.200 score.

Vietnam’s hometown bet Ngoc Xuan Thein Dang notched another gold for the field-leading country with 14.400 points, while Malaysia locked up the silver and bronze medals thanks to the stellar routines of Fu Jie Tan (14.200) and Muhammad Sharulaimy (12.500).

Vietnamese Phuong Thanh Dinh finished fourth with 12.067 points, followed by Singaporean Muhammad Mikhail Haziq Bin Mohammad Ghazali at fifth (11.933), Yulo at sixth, Singapore’s Jer Rong Chong at seventh (11.500), and Timbang at eighth.

Yulo, though, already copped two gold medals (individual all-around and floor exercise) and a silver (team all-around) and looks to add more to his haul in the remaining events of the men’s artistic gymnastics. – Rappler.com