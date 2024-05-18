Carlos Yulo rules floor exercise in Asian championships for 3rd straight year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNER. The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after his floor exercise routine in the 2022 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Carlos Yulo claims his second gold medal in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships as he tops the floor exercise convincingly

MANILA, Philippines – There is a reason why the floor exercise is one of the favorite apparatuses of Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo.

Yulo ruled his pet event in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships for the third straight year as he captured his second gold medal in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Saturday, May 18.

He netted 14.933 points in the floor exercise final to add another medal to his loot after capturing the individual all-around crown that eluded him in the past two editions of the continental showdown.

Although Yulo posted a lower score in the final after recording 15.233 points in the qualification, he still cleared Kazakhstan’s Milad Karimi (14.6) and China’s Yang Yanzhi (14.2), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

John Ivan Cruz fell short of making it a 1-3 finish for the Philippines as he registered 13.966 points for fourth place.

Yulo also competed in the still rings final, although he ended up sixth out of eight finalists with 13.533 points.

China’s Yin Dehang nailed the still rings gold with 14.2 points, while Yang and Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Khanh Phong tallied identical scores of 14.166 points to share the silver.

With two mints in Tashkent, Yulo extended his streak of multiple golden finishes in the Asian championships.

He won three golds each in 2022 in Doha, Qatar, and in 2023 in Singapore.

More medals are expected to come his way as Yulo competes in the vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar finals on Sunday, May 19. – Rappler.com