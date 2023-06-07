‘Complete support’: Adamson, Jerry Yee part ways as new PVL Farm Fresh gig begins

Women's volleyball head coach Jerry Yee brings down his active mentoring duties from three to two after parting ways with the Adamson Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson University and Lady Falcons women’s volleyball coach Jerry Yee parted ways on Wednesday, June 7, one day after the seasoned mentor was tapped to lead the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) new pro expansion team Farm Fresh.

“We understand his desire to return to the professional league and though it pains us to see him go, he has our complete and sincere support in his new endeavor,” the school said in a statement.

Yee, also the current head coach of two-time defending NCAA champion CSB Lady Blazers, immediately brought his winning ways to the up-and-coming Adamson squad after taking over from now-UST deputy Lerma Giron at the start of UAAP Season 85.

In just his first foray with the Lady Falcons, Yee steered the team to a top three finish with a 10-4 record for their first Final Four appearance since Season 76 back in 2014.

Adamson, however, ended its stellar run to then-defending champion NU Lady Bulldogs in the semifinal match off a four-set loss.

“The Adamson University community would like to thank him for all his contributions to the recent success of the WVT of Season 85,” the school’s statement continued.

“It was an inspiring journey for the Lady Falcons and without him as their head coach, their podium finish would not have been possible.”

Yee ends a one-year hiatus in the PVL, with his last go-around being a 2022 PVL All-Filipino Conference finals appearance with the Petro Gazz Angels.

With Farm Fresh, Yee goes on to mentor NCAA Season 97 MVP Mycah Go, his former top ward in St. Benilde before an ACL injury sidelined her for the rest of the Lady Blazers’ Season 98 title repeat finish. – Rappler.com