After surprise benching, MVP Belen, Nierva rediscover fine forms

Reigning MVP Bella Belen and veteran Jen Nierva admit they needed to change their mindset to help the NU Lady Bulldogs get back on track of their title defense

MANILA, Philippines – Bringing back smiles, one game at a time.

That was the mindset of UAAP MVP Bella Belen and graduating libero Jen Nierva after being benched in a four-set win against the UP Fighting Maroons last Wednesday.

“It became a personal motivation for me to up my game because I realized I didn’t play against UP with the way how I see myself,” shared Belen in Filipino after regaining her scoring touch in the Lady Bulldogs’ 25-23, 25-9, 25-12 win over UE in women’s volleyball action on Sunday, March 12.

“I wanted a return to the team’s goal, with ate Jen saying we should start in training; and we really polished our movement and just enjoyed the game, since we didn’t do that much in our previous games,” she added.

Belen, rendered scoreless in her lone set appearance, an 18-25 first-set loss against the Maroons, recovered with a 13-point outing against the Lady Warriors.

Nierva also contributed 7 excellent digs and 6 excellent receptions for the team, which solidified its second-place position with a 4-1 record.

The libero also apologized to members of the media for refusing to talk to them when requested for an interview last Wednesday.

“I felt like crying if I were to give an interview, so coming into the game, my mindset was to really play my role,” said Nierva in Filipino.

“I had many learnings after the UP game to the point that I couldn’t focus on what was in front of me. So, I’m happy I changed my mindset, and it bore a better outcome not only in the game but for the team.”

Moreover, head coach Karl Dimaculangan was adamant his girls were going to be better heading into the game.

“I know them and I knew that they would bounce back,” said Dimaculangan.

“During that game, for the sake of discussion, they understood what happened and are willing to do anything to get the win, so I’m happy they were able to play better in this game.”

WATCH: Bella Belen and Jen Nierva talk about bouncing back after being benched in their previous game against UP. #UAAPSeason85 | via @philipptionary pic.twitter.com/puK3h4VxvF — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) March 12, 2023

– Rappler