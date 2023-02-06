Ateneo bolsters title defense bid with new recruit Shawn Tuano

UAAP-BOUND. Shawn Tuano opts to play for Tab Baldwin at Ateneo despite getting multiple NCAA Division II offers.

Shawn Tuano, a 6-foot-3 talent who can play either the guard or forward positions, is expected to debut for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP Season 86

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles’ quest for back-to-back UAAP championships will be strengthened by the addition of Shawn Tuano, a 6-foot-3 Filipino basketball recruit from California who is already in the country and will play the first of his five years of eligibility in UAAP Season 86.

The 6-foot-3 Tuano, 18, is straight out of high school and can play either the guard or forward positions. He was discovered by the Blue Eagles when he attended an open workout by Ateneo in California and eventually opted to play for Tab Baldwin despite getting multiple NCAA Division II offers.

Blue Eagles team manager Epok Quimpo confirmed the development to Rappler on Monday, February 6.

A two-way player, Tuano was named the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section Player of the Year (Division 5AA) last year after leading the Villanova Prep Wildcats to their first CIF-SS championship in 98 years.

Tuano recorded 21 points and 6 rebounds in the semis against top-seeded Malibu before registering 24 points and 8 rebounds in the championship stage against Chaffey.

Game clips of Tuano display his ability to penetrate and get to the rim, knock down outside jumpers, create scoring opportunities for teammates, and be a playmaker on the defensive end.

The son of an army doctor and a mother who works in the corporate field, Tuano averaged 18.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in just 14.8 minutes per contest as a junior, according to recruitment website Max Preps.

Tuano also had a playoff performance in 2021 where he recorded 21 points, 19 rebounds, 10 assists, and 8 blocks.

His arrival should help an Ateneo team looking to win a fifth UAAP title since 2017 led by a core which includes Kai Ballungay, Chris Koon, Joseph Obasa, and Mason Amos, among others. – Rappler.com