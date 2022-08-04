New Blue Eagles recruit Jared Brown excited to spread his wings

A point guard who grew up in La Palma, California, Jared Brown decides to play for Ateneo even if he’s already in an ideal position at Westmont College

MANILA, Philippines – New Ateneo Blue Eagles recruit Jared Brown expressed his excitement in joining the perennial UAAP title contenders on Thursday, August 4, during an online press conference with the media in Quezon City.

The 21-year-old Brown will debut for Ateneo in UAAP Season 86 (2023) and will have a maximum of three playing seasons, according to Blue Eagles team manager Epok Quimpo.

A point guard who grew up in La Palma, California, Brown was already in an ideal position with his former team, the Westmont College Warriors.

Brown averaged 15.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists a game as a junior. He also shot 48% from the field, 43% from deep, and 87% from the foul line.

But he jumped at the chance to be with head coach Tab Baldwin’s Blue Eagles and play college ball in the Philippines when the opportunity presented itself.

“I already knew the Ateneo program is so big in the Philippines. I just wanted to be part of something special. It was a no-brainer because I knew what this opportunity was going to do for my career,” he said via Zoom.

“There’s always been options of going to other schools in the Philippines,” he later shared, “but when coach Mon presented me this opportunity, I told him straight away… I want to play for coach Tab.”

The move was orchestrated by Moncho Manaloto, an assistant coach for Bethesda University in California who also scouts talents for Ateneo.

“We exchanged information and contact,” Manaloto, who was also in the online presser, shared about the first time he met Brown during a game in 2019. “When I found out boss Epok and coach Tab were going to be here, I asked Jared what his plans are after Westmont.”

“I brought up if he was maybe interested at going to Ateneo and everything fell into place,” he added.

Brown played AAU basketball with current Blue Eagle Chris Koon when they were grade school students in the United States. Their relationship has provided Brown perspective on what to expect once he arrives in the Philippines next week and begins his classes on August 15.

“He was telling me it’s something super special, there’s nothing like it… the environment’s just crazy, and it can’t be replicated. He was also just letting me know Ateneo is not easy to be a part of especially with the academic piece,” said Brown, who mentioned that his former college was similar in terms of academic requirements.

“I feel like I can fit right in with the [system] just because I feel like I’m a team player,” he said about the basketball fit. “I can do whatever my team needs, whether that’s to be a playmaker, get my guys set up, if I have to score, or I can guard the best guard the whole game.”

Brown also had insight into the Philippines’ style of hoops thanks to PBA player Kris Rosales, who happens to be his brother-in-law. In addition to the added physicality, Rosales told Brown to prepare for Baldwin’s strict tutelage.

“He’s going to be really coaching me. He may not even be my friend at first. He told me to get ready for that because Ateneo is no joke,” Brown stated.

That line of thought is similar to the conversation the 5-foot-10 point guard had with Baldwin during the recruitment process.

“He told me he’s giving me an opportunity and it’s my job to take full advantage of it. He’s not guaranteeing me anything and that’s what I like about it. I knew I got to compete and I don’t want anything just given to me.

“I’m trying to be a sponge to him and soak up all his knowledge.”

Brown and Filipino-American Paul Garcia are the latest point guards recruited by an Ateneo team which lost Tyler Tio and SJ Belangel to the pros.

Ateneo will also have to make up for the departure of veterans Raffy Verano and Gian Mamuyac.

Despite the losses, the Blue Eagles will still be expected to compete for the UAAP title – a challenge that Brown looks forward to.

“Playing for something bigger than myself is something I want to be part of,” he shared.

“Getting the opportunity to play at a huge stage in front of so many people, that’s something I can’t wait for.” – Rappler.com