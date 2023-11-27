Bejoy shines as La Salle nails historic UAAP women’s athletics title; NU wins men’s crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RUN. Bernalyn Bejoy in action for La Salle in the UAAP Season 86 athletics competition.

Bernalyn Bejoy claims MVP honors as she leads La Salle to its first-ever women's title in UAAP athletics, while NU narrowly clinches the men's crown for the first time

MANILA, Philippines – National athlete Bernalyn Bejoy shone as La Salle earned its first-ever women’s crown in UAAP athletics, while National University (NU) also scored a breakthrough title in the men’s division at the PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig on Sunday, November 26.

Named Season 86 women’s MVP, Bejoy bagged four mints for the Lady Green Tracksters, who finished with seven golds, six silvers, and six bronzes to capture the championship with a total of 301 points.

La Salle emerged victorious over 25-time champion Far Eastern University (268 points) and eight-time titlist University of Santo Tomas (235 points).

“To become MVP and to win the championship were my goals. I trusted in myself and in the team. I’m happy that I got both,” said Bejoy in Filipino.

Bejoy ended her campaign in style as she teamed up with Hannah Delotavo, Erica Ruto, and Jessel Lumapas to rule the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:50.40, besting FEU (3:57.80) and University of the Philippines (3:58.78).

A pride of Bacolod City, Bejoy struck gold in record-breaking fashion in the 400m (55.75) and 400m hurdles (1:00.49). She topped the 800m event (2:12.86) as well.

In men’s action, Van Alexander Obejas came up clutch as NU dethroned two-time defending champion UP following a neck-and-neck duel for the title.

Obejas reigned in the 110m hurdles (14.55 seconds) and showed the way for the quartet that won the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:17.90, allowing the Bulldogs to collect six golds, five silvers, and six silvers for a total of 312.5 points.

NU narrowly beat the Fighting Maroons, who fell short of a third straight crown with 302 points, while FEU completed the men’s podium with 221 points.

“This is big for our program. I hope this continues,” said NU head coach Fernando Dagasdas in Filipino.

UP’s Alhryan Labita took home back-to-back men’s MVP honors after clinching five golds (100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay). – Rappler.com