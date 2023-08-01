Forthsky Padrigao acknowledges ‘mistakes’ following Ateneo exit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Controversial star guard Forthsky Padrigao apologizes for unspecified 'mistakes' following his academic-related suspension and subsequent exit from the Ateneo Blue Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – Controversial point guard Forthsky Padrigao broke his silence on his productive, but tumultuous start in UAAP collegiate basketball on Monday night, July 31.

In the same post announcing his departure from the Ateneo Blue Eagles, the 21-year-old star said he has made “both right and wrong decisions” and referenced that the last few months have been “difficult” because of “mistakes [he] made when he was still in high school.”

Although Padrigao did not expressly admit what these “mistakes” were, his statement more than likely referenced the numerous sexual assault allegations made against him throughout even before Seasons 84 and 85.

While no formal complaints were ever lodged and the Blue Eagles never addressed the issues with Padrigao on board, the discussions surrounding the allegations hardly died down throughout Ateneo’s recent title-contending campaigns.

“I want to express my deepest apologies because, even if I never intended to and never physically hurt anyone, I have come to realize the gravity of my irresponsible words and actions and the pain they caused others,” continued Padrigao, who has also been ruled ineligible for Season 86 due to academic deficiencies.

“In the past months, many conclusions were drawn about me, and I don’t take that against people, but I know in my heart I am not who they think I am. I want to take what I can from this experience and work to improve myself going forward.”

In the midst of these issues, Padrigao still excelled in the Blue Eagles’ Season 85 championship run, finishing as a Mythical Five member and MVP runner-up to eventual winner Malick Diouf of the UP Fighting Maroons.

If Padrigao chooses to stay in collegiate basketball, he will still have two to three years’ worth of eligibility left.

“I have nothing but gratitude for everyone who made my stay in Ateneo worthwhile,” Padrigao continued. “I don’t know where I will go or what options may still be in store for me. I am making this decision because I want to take responsibility for my past and for my future.”

“There is a lot I have to learn to redeem myself. I hope those I’ve hurt will heal. I hope somehow in this journey I’ll make my parents proud again.”

Ateneo now moves on with a new leadership core centered around the likes of Kai Ballungay, Geo Chiu, and Sean Quitevis. – Rappler.com