La Salle outlasts Adamson to clinch Final Four berth

BACK IN ACTION. Schonny Winston comes back big for La Salle after sitting out one game.

La Salle returns to the Final Four after two seasons of missing out

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Green Archers rode on a huge fourth-quarter rally to outlast the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 64-51, and secure a Final Four ticket in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday, April 28 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With only one playing day left in the second round, the Green Archers tightened their hold of the third spot with an 8-5 record, while the Soaring Falcons dropped to sixth place with a 5-8 slate.

Adamson’s playoff hopes are now hanging in the balance as a win by the FEU Tamaraws over the Ateneo Blue Eagles later in the day will automatically eliminate the Soaring Falcons from the tight Final Four race.

After missing La Salle’s previous matchup due to back spasms, Schonny Winston showed no signs of rust in his return as he delivered a game-high 19 points, to go along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals for the Green Archers.

Evan Nelle added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists for La Salle, while Kurt Lojera contributed 10 markers.

“It was a total team effort for the whole team,” said La Salle head coach Derrick Pumaren as the Green Archers returned to the Final Four after missing out in the last two seasons.

“Finally, it’s official that we made it to the Final Four. It was a good win for us and we know that it wouldn’t be easy,” he added.

With the score knotted at 43-all at the start of the final frame, the Green Archers, led by Nelle, went on a decisive 8-0 run to create some separation over the Soaring Falcons, 51-43, with 5:53 left to play.

It was all Green Archers from there on as they pushed their lead to 12 points, 59-47, off two free throws by Lojera, which ultimately put the Soaring Falcons away for good.

Jerom Lastimosa had 11 points for the Soaring Falcons, but struggled mightily from the field as he finished on a dismal 3-of-13 shooting clip.

Ricky Peromingan also tallied 11 points, while Joem Sabandal chipped in 8 markers.

The Green Archers will go up against the NU Bulldogs on the final day of the elimination round on Sunday, May 1, at 4:30 pm, while the Soaring Falcons will take on the UE Red Warriors in what could be their last game of the season at 10 am.

The Scores

La Salle 64 – Winston 19, Nelle 11, Lojera 10, Austria 6, Baltazar 6, M. Phillips 4, Nwankwo 4, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 2, Nonoy 0.

Adamson 51 – Lastimosa 11, Peromingan 11, Sabandal 8, Zaldivar 7, Douanga 6, Manzano 4, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 0, Colonia 0, Yerro 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 12-13, 27-26, 43-43, 64-51.

– Rappler.com