Rebuilding UST sweeps FEU, spoils L-Jay Gonzales’ UAAP exit

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers reasserted their mastery over the FEU Tamaraws with a 57-53 escape to end their UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament on a winning note at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, November 18.

With their repeat win over the Tamaraws in the bag, the Tigers finished their rebuilding season with a 2-12 record in last place as they eagerly await the arrival of their redshirting reinforcements for Season 87.

Unfortunately for FEU, it failed to gift graduating star L-Jay Gonzales a parting win as it dropped to a 3-11 slate in seventh place.

UST’s Christian Manaytay, who established his place as one of the UAAP’s better big men, finished with team-highs of 12 points and 9 rebounds in just 15 minutes.

Despite trailing by as many as 15 points, 29-44, midway through the third quarter, FEU scrapped its way back within striking distance in the fourth, as Gonzales converted a tip-in layup at the 2:40 mark to cap off a 21-10 FEU rally and get within 4, 50-54.

His UAAP career unfortunately came to a screeching halt with 2:03 to play as he barreled into Vince Ventulan on a closeout attempt and got whistled for his final foul with the comeback win still very much attainable.

The Tamaraws, however, only got as near as 3, 53-56, after a Jorick Bautista desperation triple at the 21-second mark, which was followed by a Paul Manalang split trip at the line off the duty foul with 19.5 seconds left, 57-53.

FEU got two last chances to inch closer, but Bautista’s next triple clanked off, while Xyrus Torres’ own downtown shot met the same fate as time expired.

Sharpshooting UST forward Migs Pangilinan added 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting from three, while league-leading scorer Nic Cabanero got held to just 8 on a 2-of-10 clip.

“Disappointing season for us, no? We only had two wins. I take full responsibility, I disappointed the UST community, and I apologize,” said UST head coach Pido Jarencio in Filipino. “But for sure, we’ll be better next year with our recruits, they’re coming.”

After going scoreless for the first three quarters, Gonzales posted his final UAAP line of 4 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in under 25 minutes.

Bautista led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting, while Patrick Sleat bottomed out with 2 points on a 0-of-13 clip in 29 minutes.

The Scores

UST 57 – Manaytay 12, Pangilinan 10, Cabañero 8, Calum 7, Ventulan 7, Laure 6, Gesalem 3, Manalang 2, Lazarte 2, Llemit 0, Duremdes 0, Crisostomo 0.

FEU 53 – Bautista 17, Tempra 10, Ona 8, Faty 5, Gonzales 4, Torres 4, Competente 3, Sleat 2, Bagunu 0, Beato 0, Buenaventura 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 18-9, 32-24, 47-37, 57-53.

– Rappler.com