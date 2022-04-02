Manalang lifts UST past Adamson for 2nd straight win

TAKE CHARGE. Paul Manalang steps up to lead all UST scorers.

Paul Manalang waxes hot from deep to lead the UST Growling Tigers to their second win in UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Growling Tigers captured their second straight win in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament as they took down the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 79-72, on Saturday, April 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Paul Manalang was a man on a mission for UST, scoring a team-high 15 points on a very efficient 5-of-7 clip from three-point range.

Manalang set the tone early for the Growling Tigers, pouring in 12 of his 15 markers in the first half alone on 4-of-5 shooting from deep.

Joshua Fontanilla also rose to the occasion for the Growling Tigers as he delivered 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists, as well as the crucial baskets that sealed the victory.

With the hard-earned win, UST improved its record to 2-2, while Adamson slipped further down to 1-3 – tied with the FEU Tamaraws.

Leading by only 2 points, 72-70, with less than 2 minutes left in the ball game, Fontanilla converted on a basket to extend the Growling Tigers’ advantage to a two-possession affair, 74-70.

Adamson’s Joshua Yerro had the chance to cut the margin back to just a single digit in the next play, but missed on his three-point attempt.

Fontanilla then put the finishing touches with a tough triple in the following possession to put the Soaring Falcons away for good with only 19 seconds remaining on the clock.

UST spoiled the big game of Jerom Lastimosa, who led the way for Adamson with an all-around outing of 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Lenda Douanga also had 16 markers for the Soaring Falcons, to go along with 7 boards.

With UAAP allowing fans back at the Mall of Asia Arena on Tuesday, April 5, UST faces the La Salle Green Archers at 10 am, followed by the clash between Adamson and the UP Fighting Maroons at 1 pm.

The Scores

UST 79 – Manalang 15, Fontanilla 10, Santos 9, Cabañero 8, Concepcion 7, Herrera 6, Ando 6, Manaytay 5, Mantua 5, Yongco 3, Gomez de Liaño 3, Pangilinan 2, Samudio 0, Canoy 0.

Adamson 72 – Lastimosa 16, Douanga 16, Magbuhos 8, Peromingan 7, Zaldivar 6, Sabandal 5, Yerro 4, Colonia 3, Hanapi 3, Manzano 2, Maata 2, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 45-41, 64-58, 79-72.

