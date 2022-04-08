LIVE UPDATES: UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball games – April 9

It’s the last day of the UAAP first round and all teams vie to wrap it up on a winning note

MANILA, Philippines – Almost in a blink of an eye, the first round of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament is now down to its last game day at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, April 9, and right now, the fans are starting to see which teams will go deep into contendership as the weeks move along.

NU (3-3) vs UE (0-6)

The NU Bulldogs look to close out the first round with a victory against a UE side hoping to arrest its skid.

NU bounced back from its close loss to Ateneo in a huge way after they obliterated UST by 31 points in their last match. Meanwhile, the Red Warriors were on the opposite end of a beating after Ateneo hustled up with a second half beatdown.

Reyland Torres, John Lloyd Clemente, and Shaun Ildefonso will once again be counted on by underrated tactician Jeff Napa to help the Bulldogs finish round one with a winning record at 10 am.

Meanwhile, stalwarts like Harvey Pagsanjan and Aurin Catacutan will help UE shoot for an upset to celebrate the return of their head coach Jack Santiago.

La Salle (4-2) vs Adamson (1-5)

Both victims of a last-second heartbreak, the La Salle Green Archers and the Adamson Soaring Falcons gun for a bounce-back win at 1 pm to wrap up their first-round campaigns.

Justine Baltazar, Michael Phillips, Evan Nelle, and Mark Nonoy will again be counted on to lift the Archers to a win, while the Falcons will rely heavily on Jerom Lastimosa and Lenda Douanga to give Adamson something to hold onto heading to the second round.

Ateneo (6-0) vs UST (2-4)

The mighty Ateneo Blue Eagles shoot for a first-round sweep against the erratic UST Growling Tigers.

It now seems like a long time ago that Ateneo and UST battled each other in the UAAP Season 82 finals, which ended with the Blue Eagles dynasty completing a 16-0 run for the title.

However, as Ateneo retained its powerhouse status with elite recruits like Chris Koon and Dave Ildefonso, the same cannot be said for UST, which is now banking on the likes of Joshua Fontanilla, Nic Cabanero, and Sherwin Concepcion.

After another blowout win over UE, it looks like there is no stopping the Eagles from clinching a first-round sweep and their 33rd straight win at 4 pm. But as always, expect the unexpected, especially in basketball.

UP (5-1) vs FEU (3-3)

The UP Fighting Maroons and the FEU Tamaraws aim to ride on the momentum of winning a pair of thrillers.

UP and FEU are both coming off cardiac finishes against their last respective opponents, La Salle and Adamson.

Look for the Maroons to once again bank on fast-rising star Zavier Lucero and a bounce-back from veteran Ricci Rivero, while the Tamaraws lean on the usually deadly combination of RJ Abarrientos and LJay Gonzales.

Only one team between the two, however, can end the first round on a winning note at 7 pm. – Rappler.com