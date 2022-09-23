SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball

The UP Fighting Maroons target back-to-back crowns as the UAAP men’s basketball action returns

Months after staging the UAAP in a bubble, men’s basketball action swings back to more venues and returns with weekend double-headers.

The UP Fighting Maroons target back-to-back crowns after an unlikely title romp versus another tough field led by the Ateneo Blue Eagles, who aim to reclaim the championship in Season 85.

La Salle and Far Eastern University remain traditional contenders, while Adamson, University of Santo Tomas, National University, and University of the East look to challenge the favorites.

Here’s the first round schedule:

– Rappler.com