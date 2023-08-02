High-flyer Isaac Danting eager to help build UST’s budding brotherhood

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Sto. Tomas basketball program’s impressive offseason has been one of the key developments in the Philippine college basketball scene since the conclusion of UAAP Season 85.

In addition to the return of former champion coach Pido Jarencio and new patron Alfrancis Chua of San Miguel Corporation, the Growling Tigers added new talent to their pool of players, both from the Philippines and elsewhere around the world.

One of the new key additions is high-flying student-athlete Isaac “Ice” Danting, who will be eligible for four playing seasons beginning Season 87 next year after he serves his residency as a transferee.

Danting’s journey has included stops at San Beda high school, the University of the Assumption in Pampanga, De La Salle University, and Ateneo, where he was enrolled and poised to debut in the UAAP as a Blue Eagle.

But when the chance to play for Jarencio presented itself, Danting was enticed to put on a UST uniform.

“Gusto ko pong masubukan na ma-coach ni coach Pido and para makakilala din ng mga bagong teammates, and feel ko mas makakapag ensayo ako ng maayos dito,” he told Rappler in an exclusive interview.

(I want to experience what’s it like to be mentored by coach Pido and get to know new teammates, I feel I can practice better here.)

“I’m not saying na hindi maganda kay coach Tab (Baldwin in Ateneo). Marami akong natutunan sa kanya nung nakakapagtraining pa ako sa Team A nila and nagagamit ko yung knowledge dito sa paglipat ko. I’m still thankful for Ateneo.”

(I’m not saying that coach Tab isn’t okay. I learned a lot from him and even trained with Team A, and used some of the knowledge I’ve gained in my transfer. I’m still thankful for Ateneo.)

Danting, whose game was developed under the guidance of coach Anthony Brodett at Phenom Championship Clinic, is already drawing similarities between the programs of the Blue Eagles and Growling Tigers.

“Based from my experience with teammates, they are willing to lift up everyone and not leave anyone behind,” he explained.

Danting believes that as time passes, the UST men’s basketball team will continue to “build a strong brotherhood inside the school.”

A key member of that brotherhood is the team’s best standout from their last campaign, Nic Cabañero, who has established himself as one of the premier scorers in college hoops.

Danting and Cabañero first met following a tuneup game between Phenom and UST, allowing the two to build an instant connection.

“Nag approach din siya and kinausap ako, and dun ko nalaman na mabait siya. Kahit yung kapatid niya roommate ko. They’re approachable and alam mong marunong makisama,” he shared.

(He approached me and talked to me, that’s when I found out that he’s really nice. His brother is my roommate. They’re approachable and easy to get along with.)

“So far, living inside the dormitory has been good because there’s good company and we get to eat out together.”

Danting’s experience also includes a stint with Team FILAXRedBull in halfcourt, 3×3 competition plus some offseason games with UST in the Sulit Breakdown Basketball competition.

An explosive slasher with high-leaping tendencies, he can put pressure at the rim by being aggressive with the ball but will need to hone his jumper to earn rotation minutes in the UAAP.

“I want to improve my jump shot and fast decision making inside the court so I can give my whole team a good run while we play,” he answered when asked what areas of his skillset he hopes to improve on.

Danting also aims to play out his entire college career with UST, noting that he hopes the España-based university will be his “last stop” following previous destinations.

“I really want to share my talents here and represent the school because I think I can fit with the system.” – Rappler.com