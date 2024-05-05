This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN DOUBLE. The La Salle Green Archers and the UST Growling Tigresses sweep this season’s basketball titles.

The La Salle Green Archers capture the UAAP 3x3 basketball championship just months after reigning the men’s 5-on-5, while the UST Growling Tigresses also record the same feat in women’s action

MANILA, Philippines – Regardless of the discipline, La Salle and UST remained the kings and queens of the UAAP basketball court.

The La Salle Green Archers and the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses reigned supreme once more, this time in the UAAP Season 86 3×3 basketball tournament at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Sunday, May 5.

“All we wanted was to defend the crown. That was all we thought about. That motivates us,” said La Salle’s CJ Austria, who won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

Just a few months ago, La Salle captured the men’s 5-on-5 basketball championship, while UST also did the same in the women’s side.

Down by as many as 7 points early, La Salle stormed back against the upset-seeking UE Red Warriors, 17-16, to retain the men’s 3×3 title.

Austria dropped 5 points in the finale, while Rookie of the Year Jonnel Policarpio posted 8 markers to help the Archers survive the thriller.

“I feel like this tells about our system in La Salle and the training we constantly do,” Austria added.

Earl Abadam also provided La Salle some spark with 3 points, but none bigger than his final jumper that proved to be the dagger.

“It’s really a big jump from winning in the 5-on-5 to the 3-on-3 championship, but this tournament showed the confidence in ourselves and the trust that we have for each other,” said Abadam.

“Every league, we try go as hard as we can. There are no breaks, no rest so [we try] to win as much as we can,” he added.

On the distaff side, the UST Growling Tigresses defended their 3×3 crown, escaping with a 21-18 decision over the NU Lady Bulldogs, whom they also defeated last December for the women’s 5-on-5 crown.

Just like in the full-court stage, UST leaned on Kent Pastrana, who notched 11 points to be named the MVP of the women’s tournament.

Pastrana went perfect in her championship-clinching free throws as the Tigresses reached 21 first to bag back-to-back halfcourt titles.

“All of us, the entire team from the 5-on-5, want another championship this season. It’s something we promised, and I’m glad we delivered,” said Pastrana.

Graduating Tantoy Ferrer, meanwhile, added 8 points, to end her UAAP career with championships in both basketball disciplines.

“This is such a perfect ending for me in UST,” Ferrer said in Filipino. “We all trusted the system and each other. Perhaps that was our formula to this.”

The Scores

Men’s Final

DLSU 17 — Policarpio 8, Austria 5, Abadam 3, Buensalida 1.

UE 16 — Lingolingo 7, Galang 5, Cruz-Dumont 4, Spandonis 0.

Women’s Final

UST 21 — Pastrana 11, Ferrer 8, Tacatac 2, Dionisio 0.

NU 18 — Pingol 10, Solis 7, Cayabyab 1, Betanio 0.

– Rappler.com