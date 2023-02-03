Pido Jarencio, engineer of Tigers’ last UAAP title, returns as UST coach

COMEBACK. Pido Jarencio will call the shots for the UST Growling Tigers once again.

UST welcomes back Pido Jarencio as its head coach as the Tigers look to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last UAAP season

MANILA, Philippines – The man who guided the UST Growling Tigers to their last UAAP championship is back at the helm.

UST welcomed back Pido Jarencio as its head coach as the Tigers look to bounce back after a disappointing campaign in Season 85 that saw them finish last.

As reported by The Varsitarian, the official student publication of UST, Jarencio and the school inked a deal on Friday, February 3.

Jarencio steered the Tigers to their last UAAP crown in 2006, when they beat the Ateneo Blue Eagles for the Season 69 crown.

He was also named UAAP Coach of the Year in 2006.

The beloved mentor led UST to back-to-back finals appearances in Season 75 and 76 before he left the school to coach the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA.

After his departure, the Tigers reached the finals two more times in Season 78 under Bong dela Cruz and in Season 82 under Aldin Ayo but they fell short of the grand prize.

Jarencio replaces former UST head coach Bal David, who resigned after the Tigers won just 1 of their 14 games in Season 85 last year to wound up at eighth and last place.

Before striking a deal with UST, Jarencio relinquished his post as NorthPort head coach and assumed the new role of team manager. – Rappler.com