Injured Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa ready for UAAP 2nd round return

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jerom Lastimosa hopes to give contending Adamson a timely lift as the Falcons star looks to return from injury by the second round of UAAP men’s basketball action

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson may just gain a timely boost as the contending Soaring Falcons try to stay inside the top four in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Top gunner Jerom Lastimosa, who suffered a knee injury in the preseason, is projected to return at the start of the second round, said Falcons head coach Nash Racela on Sunday, October 15.

The Falcons star also looks to join the team’s practice by next week.

“Every day he does therapy like five times a week,” Racela said after Adamson’s 72-65 win against UE on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I think by next week he’ll join us probably in practice with a calendar that he has, we’ll see,” he added.

As posted on his TikTok account, Lastimosa is seen doing a crossover before laying the ball in using the left hand with the caption “2 more weeks,” along with a prayer emoji.

Lastimosa’s return will be a big lift to the team, with the star guard averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steal last season.

The Falcons fell to eventual champion Ateneo Blue Eagles in the Final Four last year, despite Lastimosa suffering a dislocated right foot during a stretch in the elimination round.

Shunning overseas offers from the Korean Basketball League and the Japan B. League, Lastimosa decided to play his final UAAP season, and was repaid by Adamson with a recent jersey retirement honor.

Adamson currently shares the third spot with La Salle at 3-2 behind UP (5-0) and NU (4-1). — Rappler.com