Rappler Talk Sports: UP Maroons rise as UAAP basketball kings

Catch the UP Fighting Maroons as they share the highlights in their road to UAAP basketball glory

MANILA, Philippines – It took 36 long years, but the University of the Philippines once again reigns supreme in UAAP men’s basketball.

Learn more about the inside tales, incredible moments, and unforgettable memories as Rappler speaks with players from the team on a special episode of Rappler Talk Sports on Thursday, June 9, at 7 pm.

The Fighting Maroons relive their journey in making history, highlighted by their best elimination round performance in decades and culminated with memorable clashes against powerhouse programs La Salle in the Final Four and Ateneo in the title series. – Rappler.com