No pro plans yet for UAAP Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon

Amid rumors of a PVL jump, the towering Alyssa Solomon continues to just relish a stellar UAAP volleyball campaign capped by a Finals MVP award and a second championship in three seasons

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball Finals MVP Alyssa Solomon shot down early rumors of a jump to the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), saying she has not thought about it yet.

“My focus zeroed in on the UAAP, my mind is not yet open to other leagues, including the PVL,” Solomon said in Filipino after the NU Lady Bulldogs walloped the UST Golden Tigresses in Game 2 of the best-of-three championship series, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25, 25-16.

Despite not yet confirming any future move, Solomon played like there was no tomorrow against the Tigresses.

Facing a hobbled UST team, Solomon’s game hummed to the tune of 27 points (20 attacks, 4 blocks, 3 aces) in the Lady Bulldogs’ dominant whacking of the Tigresses to win their second title in three seasons.

The 6-foot-1 Solomon also starred with 17 points in NU’s Game 1 triumph.

With her stellar back-to-back showing, Solomon bagged the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

The win adds to her growing trophy collection, which includes this season’s Best Opposite Hitter plum, and several preseason tournament MVPs.

“I set my mind before Game 2, because it may be my final game… it may be the final game of the season,” Solomon said during the post-game press conference.

“It was now or never, and we reminded ourselves during the fourth set, to have a 100% effort,” she added.

Solomon also gained valuable insights from former NU volleyball standout Jaja Santiago, who recently arrived from Japan and watched the Lady Bulldogs’ games since the semifinals.

“What ate Jaja told me was very important, I’m very happy she’s so supportive,” shared Solomon.

“She even trained [with us] before the game, so I was inspired to showcase my best,” she added.

Up next for her is a possible national team stint in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup that the country will host at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum from May 22-29.

Solomon will be joined by NU teammate Bella Belen, the season MVP, as well as other collegiate stars like the La Salle trio of Angel Canino, Thea Gagate, and Julia Coronel, and UE rookie Casiey Dongallo.

The Philippines’ AVC team is also comprised of Sisi Rondina, Jia de Guzman, Eya Laure, Cherry Nunag, Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Vanie Gandler, Dell Palomata, Jen Nierva, and Dawn Macandili-Catindig. – Rappler.com