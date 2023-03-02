NU star Alyssa Solomon admits struggling with confidence after huge 28-point game

Already the reigning UAAP Best Opposite Spiker and Shakey's Super League MVP, young NU star Alyssa Solomon still points to her huge 28-point game as a needed confidence boost

MANILA, Philippines – Alyssa Solomon had the game of her young life on Wednesday, March 1, as she lifted the NU Lady Bulldogs with a massive career-high 28 points in their five-set win over the feisty Adamson Lady Falcons.

When the dust settled after a two-hour, three-minute war, the Lady Bulldogs again stood victorious for the 20th straight time dating back to 2020, and Solomon was nonetheless pleased with the win despite her team letting go of two additional sets to earn it.

“We’re happy because we saw how the team fought and saw there are still things we need to improve on every day,” she said in Filipino. “We’ll work even harder in training because I don’t want to experience that kind of game going to five sets.”

Despite NU dropping what would have been a match-winning Set 3, Solomon’s height and power were on full display in that frame as she hammered home sky-high kills from repeated and targeted Lams Lamina sets, resulting in an 11-point eruption in that set alone.

Behind all that talent, however, is a young prospect apparently still lacking in confidence, and Solomon admitted that a big game like this was exactly what she needed for her career moving forward.

“For me, I really struggle gaining confidence,” said the reigning UAAP Best Opposite Spiker and Shakey’s Super League MVP.

“I really don’t have it sometimes. Only my teammates give me confidence every game, so in turn, I’m just giving my best every game.”

NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan was also pleased with Solomon’s career game, but sprinkled some constructive criticism as well as a part of the learning process.

“My instructions were to just keep scoring and I think they (Lamina and Solomon) talked about that,” he said. “There are still some errors though in those 28 points. I’m happy with the performance, but we can’t give away any more errors during crucial points.”

NU can only hope Solomon has indeed gained enough confidence from her best game yet as the Lady Bulldogs next face the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday, March 4, 2 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Given how Adamson was able to force NU into its first five-set game in three years, the Lady Bulldogs are certainly going to need all the confidence they can muster. – Rappler.com