Alyssa Solomon erupts for 28 as NU escapes Adamson in first 5-setter since 2020

RISING STAR. NU opposite spiker Alyssa Solomon attempts an attack against Adamson's Kate Santiago and Rizza Cruz at the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament

Alyssa Solomon erupts for the best game of her young career as she helps lead the NU Lady Bulldogs survive the feisty Adamson Lady Falcons in their first five-set game since March 4, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – The NU Lady Bulldogs kicked off a UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball quadruple-header at the Mall of Asia Arena with a thrilling five-set win over the feisty Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10, on Wednesday, March 1.

Reigning Best Opposite Spiker Alyssa Solomon hammered down 11 points in the back-and-forth third set alone to finish with a career-high 28 points off 27 attacks and 1 ace as the Lady Bulldogs streaked to their 20th straight win since 2020.

MVP Bella Belen, meanwhile, dropped a huge triple-double of 23 points, 18 excellent receptions, and 12 excellent digs in the Lady Bulldogs’ first five-set game since March 4, 2020, when they won against UST in what would be the final game of the ill-fated Season 82 tournament.

Coming off two straight momentum-boosting set wins from down 0-2, Adamson’s defenses faltered early in the decider as NU ran away with a 4-0 start, capped by a Trisha Tubu attack error.

Although the Lady Falcons would recover and keep the frame within one, 9-10, the Lady Bulldogs came through in the clutch with back-to-back Belen crosscourt kills to spark a 3-0 breakaway for a 13-9 lead.

Solomon then followed through with an off-the-block hit for match point, 14-10, before reigning Best Setter Lams Lamina sealed the deal with one last ace.

“Adamson forced us to see where our games would lead us,” said NU head coach Karl Dimaculangan in Filipino. “It’s a good experience for the team because they never reached the fifth set last year.”

“At least it’s good that the team is getting this experience now at the start. We can gain a lot from this.”

Kate Santiago paced Adamson’s spirited upset attempt with 20 points off 17 attacks and 3 blocks, while Tubu added 16 points off 15 attacks.

NU will more than likely carry its lessons from today’s marathon to its next blockbuster game on Saturday, March 4, 2 pm, against the UST Golden Tigresses, while Adamson shoots for a bounce-back at 2 pm against the FEU Lady Tamaraws. – Rappler.com